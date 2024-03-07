Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 252,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 613.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Visa stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.94. 2,482,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,316,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $286.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,311 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,129. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

