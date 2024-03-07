Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 560,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,195,000 after buying an additional 228,510 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,416,000 after buying an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,218 shares of company stock worth $2,523,794. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $267.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $269.68. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

