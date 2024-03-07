Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Purchases 818 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. purchased 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $24,875.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $144,052.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Clearfield Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,247,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 69.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 44.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 9.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

View Our Latest Report on Clearfield

About Clearfield

(Get Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.