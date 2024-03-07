Walter Louis Jones, Jr. Purchases 818 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Walter Louis Jones, Jr. purchased 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $24,875.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at $144,052.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $30.62 on Thursday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $61.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 million, a P/E ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 1.33.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Clearfield’s revenue was down 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearfield, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
