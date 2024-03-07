Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $353.49

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $353.49 and last traded at $352.82, with a volume of 18310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.50.

Waters Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.11.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The company had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 39.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

