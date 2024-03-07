WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Buys 12,806 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 598.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Blackstone by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,046,000 after buying an additional 476,768 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 498,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,127. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

