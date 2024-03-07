WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,604 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.59. 365,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,783. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.96.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

