WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 51,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 on Thursday, hitting $103.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,410 shares. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

