WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 316,966.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. 2,062,332 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.