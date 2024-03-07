WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.54 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 23,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,327,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,485,000 after purchasing an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 360,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $152.08. 239,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.76. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

