WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $620,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $472.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,392,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.31 and a 200 day moving average of $422.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $473.23. The firm has a market cap of $378.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

