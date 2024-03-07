WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $643,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.38. 133,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,093. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.