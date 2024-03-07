WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $723,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock traded up $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $65.04. 257,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,294. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.