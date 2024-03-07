WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $823,000 in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 63.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,295,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $546,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.36 during trading hours on Thursday. 9,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,083. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.89 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

