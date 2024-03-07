WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) by 1,307,971.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177,174 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Sharecare worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sharecare by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sharecare by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 619,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 35,936 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sharecare by 96.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sharecare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sharecare by 590.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Stock Performance

SHCR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 84,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,997. Sharecare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

