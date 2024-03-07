WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,414 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,272. The company has a market capitalization of $114.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

