WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 10,561 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,892. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

