WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 93.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 348,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $20.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,302,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,798,486. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 108.69%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

