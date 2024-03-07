WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes $901,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after buying an additional 223,342,974 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $613,391,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 207,223.3% during the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,744,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $333.44. 301,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $335.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its 200 day moving average is $292.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

