WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 30,167 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $249.88. 240,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,218. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.38 and its 200-day moving average is $251.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $190.83 and a 1 year high of $285.53.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

