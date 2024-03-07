Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $95,200.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

