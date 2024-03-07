Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Insider Sells $95,200.00 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Bley sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $95,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $996.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.82 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter worth $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.23.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

