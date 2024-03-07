Wedbush Trims PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Target Price to $20.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.60. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00.
In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,557,593 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,667,464.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
