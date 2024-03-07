Wedbush Trims PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Target Price to $20.00

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.79% from the stock’s previous close.

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.60. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepGen

In other PepGen news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,557,593 shares of PepGen stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $27,212,789.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,179,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,667,464.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PepGen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of PepGen by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PepGen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PepGen by 11.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

