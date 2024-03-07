Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target to $8.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RSI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

RSI stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rush Street Interactive by 693.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

