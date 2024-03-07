Wells Fargo & Company Raises Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR) Price Target to $10.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

AOMR stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after buying an additional 377,299 shares during the period. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after buying an additional 320,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 59.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 211,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 882,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 177,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 50.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

