Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Director Lisa A. Stewart Buys 2,500 Shares

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 150,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,082. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $35.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

