Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Weyco Group has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

Weyco Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEYS stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,635. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. Weyco Group has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The company has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Weyco Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Weyco Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 157,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.