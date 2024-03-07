WhiteCoin Price Up 31.4% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $590,952.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00021926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00128289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008115 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

