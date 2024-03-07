William Blair Comments on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CRA International in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

CRA International Stock Performance

CRA International stock opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.36.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total transaction of $138,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

