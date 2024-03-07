Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.25.

NYSE WSM opened at $239.71 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $109.44 and a 12 month high of $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.63.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma



Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

