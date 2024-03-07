WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.91

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.91 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 1277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $787.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2,281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,774 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 1,517,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,798,000 after purchasing an additional 470,915 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,003,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

