Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $142.49

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $142.49 and last traded at $142.34, with a volume of 53867 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wix.com from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 253.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the second quarter worth $361,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 83.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% in the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,844,000 after acquiring an additional 31,736 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 20.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.