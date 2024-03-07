Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Insider Sells £239,606.67 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Meg ONeill sold 7,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £239,606.67 ($304,107.97).

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,574 ($19.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,724.66. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 1,514 ($19.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,127.50 ($27.00). The firm has a market capitalization of £29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,281.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15,942.03%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

