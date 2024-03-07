Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,547,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,094 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of Workiva worth $156,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Workiva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Workiva by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workiva

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of Workiva stock opened at $85.38 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.09.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.