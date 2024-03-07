World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Director Sells $487,400.00 in Stock

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

World Kinect Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. World Kinect Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in World Kinect by 1,982.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in World Kinect by 154.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Kinect presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

