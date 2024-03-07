Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Acquires 257 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Wit LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,797,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $71.35. 2,249,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,263,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $71.64.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.