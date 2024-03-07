Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys 140 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $541.00. 280,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $543.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.