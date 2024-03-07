Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Booking makes up about 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.2 %

BKNG traded up $39.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,459.24. The stock had a trading volume of 84,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,384. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,383.18 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,568.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,270.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

