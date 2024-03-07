Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Grows Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.40. 426,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,126. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.99 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.12 and its 200-day moving average is $128.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

