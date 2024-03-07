Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,899 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $644,000. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 113,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.79.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,422. The company has a market cap of $139.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

