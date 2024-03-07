Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $335,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAXJ traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 367,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,478. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $60.92 and a 12 month high of $70.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.108 per share. This is a boost from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

