Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,656,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,830,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after purchasing an additional 79,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327,711 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $842,412,000 after purchasing an additional 446,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,506,886. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.2493 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

