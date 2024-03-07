Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 536,661 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 718,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,766,000 after acquiring an additional 280,916 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,206,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.50 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.