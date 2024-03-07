Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Purchases New Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 137,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VNM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 364,787 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $571.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

