Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in PayPal were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $8,639,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 17.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,938,000 after buying an additional 119,576 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.2% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,044,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,518,578. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.