Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 98 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,745 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Oracle by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 53,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 46,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

