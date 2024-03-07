Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $108.10. 648,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923,130. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

