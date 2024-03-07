XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in XPO by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.22. The stock had a trading volume of 202,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.05. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $127.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

