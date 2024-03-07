Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.300-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $400.0 million-$402.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $408.7 million. Yext also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.30-0.31 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 1,560,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,412. The stock has a market cap of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33. Yext has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $101.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.16 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yext by 311.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Stories

