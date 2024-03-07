Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.75.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

