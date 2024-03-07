Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Zimmer Biomet worth $56,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

