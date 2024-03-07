Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $23,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

